Modern Doors Ltd
Doors in London
    +9
    Internal Doors
    External door sets with sidelights
    +2
    Made to order doors

    We are a leading UK supplier of contemporary and traditional wooden doors with a large range of readymade internal and external doors in oak, walnut, wenge, white painted and other colours, available to purchase online for fast delivery within the mainland UK. We specialise in made to order bespoke doors, produced to specific requirements. Working closely with architects, interior designers and homeowners we have supplied our quality bespoke doors for many projects across the country.

    Services
    • wooden doors
    • bespoke doors
    • internal doors
    • external doors
    • front doors with side panels
    • fire doors
    • oak doors
    • walnut doors
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    UK Wide and London
    Address
    AJP Business Centre, 152-154 Coles Green Road
    NW2 7HD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084386329 www.modern-doors.co.uk
    If you are looking for quality timber doors, either made bespoke or readily available, give us a call to discuss your requirements or visit our website to see the latest door models. Our bespoke doors service is comprehensive and includes professional design advice, colour matching service and if required, samples of doors produced before ordering, to make sure the final product is exactly as required.

    Reviews

    Anneka Singh
    Ordered 8 internal doors from this company. Made contact via email and Rafal was extremely helpful to organise a full quotation for my doors, fittings and an additional bespoke door too. He also made great suggestions too. Once ordered he gave me and estimated timescale and the doors actually arrived before that date. Extremely helpful from start to finish.
    11 months ago
    Hans Dewaele
    I was very impressed with the quality of service and the quality of the doors and workmanship for the bespoke doors I ordered for my renovated flat. I received good advice on the type of doors and quality of materials for the modern look that I was pursuing. In all I needed 9 doors with quite a few that required bespoke design and making. All materials were delivered on time. Overall Modern Doors provides good advice, service and quality. Real value
    over 7 years ago
    Angela Levitt
    I made a call to this company this afternoon to enquire about delivery charges in the hope of place a substantially large order as their prices per door were lower than other companies I had researched. However, I was met with the most VILE, ARROGANT, ILL MANNERED MAN on the other end of the phone. Judging by his attitude, I was clearly keeping him from something more important than a potential customer. Even the tone in which he answered the phone was like a belligerent teenager. When I asked about the delivery charges, I was informed it was £56 for the first door and £6 for every door after that, despite the fact that all doors would be delivered in the SAME van to the SAME address and yet they charge per door! When I asked for an explanation, I was met with even more attitude! Vile man. You may sell modern doors but you need a few classes on how to show modern manners to customers. I would rather pay ten times through the nose for my doors than give any custom to this company and will definitely steer people clear of this company.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
