Matt Antrobus Design
Kitchen Planners in Bristol
    Balcombe, Sussex Kitchen - Custom Birch Ply & Formica Kitchen
    Herne Hill Kitchen
    Hampton Hill Kitchen
    Twickenham Kitchen

    Matt Antrobus Design specialises in bespoke Birch Ply Formica Kitchens, Worktops, Dining Tables, Desks & other modern furniture. Everything is designed & handmade in Britain to your exact specification.

    We manufacture Formica and Birch Ply Kitchens and Worktops in a wide range of sizes, shapes & colours. We also design & make entire kitchens, or just doors and drawer fronts, that can be fitted to existing carcasses, or off-the-shelf units.

    Service areas
    Bristol and & all across the UK
    Address
    BS15 4PJ Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-7850664431 www.mattantrobus.com
