Matt Antrobus Design specialises in bespoke Birch Ply Formica Kitchens, Worktops, Dining Tables, Desks & other modern furniture. Everything is designed & handmade in Britain to your exact specification.

We manufacture Formica and Birch Ply Kitchens and Worktops in a wide range of sizes, shapes & colours. We also design & make entire kitchens, or just doors and drawer fronts, that can be fitted to existing carcasses, or off-the-shelf units.