Matt Antrobus Design specialises in bespoke Birch Ply Formica Kitchens, Worktops, Dining Tables, Desks & other modern furniture. Everything is designed & handmade in Britain to your exact specification.
We manufacture Formica and Birch Ply Kitchens and Worktops in a wide range of sizes, shapes & colours. We also design & make entire kitchens, or just doors and drawer fronts, that can be fitted to existing carcasses, or off-the-shelf units.
- Service areas
- Bristol and & all across the UK
- Address
-
BS15 4PJ Bristol
United Kingdom
+44-7850664431 www.mattantrobus.com