The Baby Cot Shop, Chelsea
Kids & Nursery in London
    Many new parents struggle to find high-quality nursery furniture that is both unique and safe for their baby. At The Baby Cot Shop, based in Chelsea, we supply beautifully crafted bespoke furniture to help parents like you create a uniquely enchanting and cosy space for your little darling to sleep and play. Remaining practical whilst being stylish, our extraordinary items are sure to add some magic to any space. As our furniture and select decor is made to order, each item is distinct and special; personal to your family so that it can be passed down for generations. This attention to detail allows you to create furniture and décor that will perfectly fit with your chosen nursery theme. Each product is made to the highest safety standards by seasoned artisans using traditional methods of craftsmanship and select, eco-friendly materials to ensure that your little one experiences the very best of the best.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Nursery Furniture
    • Children's Furniture
    • Baby Bedding
    • rugs
    • Room Decor for babies and children.
    • Nursery Design Services
    Service areas
    London, United Kingdom, and Chelsea
    Company awards
    Finalist for the Retailer of the Year, Women in Business Awards 
    Address
    408 Kings Road
    SW10 0LJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2033717530 www.thebabycotshop.com

    Reviews

    Jessica Green
    We found the crib we wanted for a great price in The Baby Cot Shop, and were happy to support such a beautiful independent company. My husband picked up the crib and realised the manufacturer had shipped the wrong colour. Tocs, the extremely helpful shop manager, sorted this out so quickly and efficiently - making sure the manufacturer sent the correct crib out by next day delivery. We will definitely go back to The Baby Cot Shop when our little one grows out of this crib.
    over 2 years ago
    Olya Meier
    We are extremely pleased with the quality of products and service at the Baby Cot Shop. We worked with Lizete to order a number of items for the nursery and everything from custom design to ordering to logistics was handled carefully with the utmost professionalism. Highly recommend this store!
    over 2 years ago
    S Wildego
    Bought the Comb and Brush Set as a christening gift. Delivered within 48 hours. Quality of the brush and comb are excellent and came within a lovely fabric bag, within a gift box that was additionally gift wrapped in tissue paper and a bow. Excellent value for money and great quality gift! I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend The Baby Cot Shop. SWildego
    over 2 years ago
