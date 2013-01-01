Your browser is out-of-date.

martha and hepsie ltd
Designers in Uk
    Bold Blue Tit Design
    Bold Blue Tit Design, martha and hepsie ltd martha and hepsie ltd Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Bold Blue Tit Design, martha and hepsie ltd martha and hepsie ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Bold Blue Tit Design
    Mischievous Magpie
    Mischievous Magpie, martha and hepsie ltd martha and hepsie ltd Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Mischievous Magpie, martha and hepsie ltd martha and hepsie ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Mischievous Magpie
    Majestic Macaw
    Majestic Macaw, martha and hepsie ltd martha and hepsie ltd Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Majestic Macaw, martha and hepsie ltd martha and hepsie ltd Living roomLighting
    +1
    Majestic Macaw
    Urban Fox
    Urban Fox, martha and hepsie ltd martha and hepsie ltd Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Urban Fox, martha and hepsie ltd martha and hepsie ltd Living roomLighting
    +1
    Urban Fox

    martha and hepsie designs are inspired by life, who we are and a little bit of laughter….

    We're a sister team based in Sheffield and Devon designing and selling our own collection of homeware, stationery and gifts. Our current product portfolio includes lampshades, cushions, ceramics, prints, notebooks, gift tape and greetings cards. With a nod to trends, the designs turn heads with cheeky pops of colour and help to bring British made products back into the homes and lives of our style savvy customers.

    British homeware and design company
    commissions and bespoke projects always considered!
    All across the UK
    Shortlisted for Idea Home Wallpaper of the Year 2013 & 2014
    EX32 9BN Uk
    United Kingdom
    marthaandhepsie.com
