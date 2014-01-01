Your browser is out-of-date.

    Imagine living in a modern home crafted around you. A home that gives you a better, simpler, happier way to live. Our goal at Facit Homes is to create your perfect home. We’re experts in modern living. We understand people. We know how to craft a home around the way you live your life.

    We apply cutting-edge technology to the traditional aspects of building a home, avoiding the confusion and misunderstandings that come with conventional construction. The result: certainty and clarity for you.

    Services
    • Design
    • Planning
    • Manufacturing
    • construction
    Service areas
    • South East England
    • South West of England
    • London
    Company awards
    Evening Standard Award Winner 2014 for Best Family Home!
    Address
    Mentmore Studios
    E8 3PN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089860241 www.facit-homes.com
