Imagine living in a modern home crafted around you. A home that gives you a better, simpler, happier way to live. Our goal at Facit Homes is to create your perfect home. We’re experts in modern living. We understand people. We know how to craft a home around the way you live your life.
We apply cutting-edge technology to the traditional aspects of building a home, avoiding the confusion and misunderstandings that come with conventional construction. The result: certainty and clarity for you.
- Services
- Design
- Planning
- Manufacturing
- construction
- Service areas
- South East England
- South West of England
- London
- Company awards
- Evening Standard Award Winner 2014 for Best Family Home!
- Address
-
Mentmore Studios
E8 3PN London
United Kingdom
+44-2089860241 www.facit-homes.com