Annie Kenyon Architects is an award-winning practice based in rural Aberdeenshire which carries out design-led restoration, conversion, extension and new-build projects with an emphasis on sustainability.

AKA endeavours to use locally sourced traditional and salvaged materials whenever possible and promotes the use of renewable energy systems in both restoration and new-build projects.

AKA maintains that existing redundant rural architecture can be put to re-use for residential or commercial purposes through sensitive conversion based on a sound understanding of traditional materials and techniques and the potential of new interventions.