Kelly Swallow
Furniture & Accessories in Sg14 3at
    Made to order patchwork chairs
    Made to order patchwork chairs
    We love to create beautiful patchwork, vintage and unique pieces  – we believe that a home and the furniture within it can be a wonderful  expression of who you  are.

    Our chairs are individually sourced vintage and antique pieces. The charm and unique personality of each piece is rediscovered by lovingly matching it with an exciting collection of fabrics to create a unique piece with newfound splendour. We’re passionate about fabrics and only use the most stunning quality  – a cornerstone of our signature style – combining beautiful, vintage chairs with stunning and unexpected fabrics in a unique way . We sell ‘ready to go’ items on our ‘Chairs For Sale’ page or we can create a custom made piece by involving our clients at every stage of the process of creating their own unique piece. A commissioned, beautiful piece can include embroidered features, dates or monograms, favourite or treasured fabrics or patterns which reflect the styles and colours in the client’s home and tell their unique story – creating an heirloom of the future.

    Services
    Designer and producer of unique patchwork and vintage upholstery
    Service areas
    We ship Worldwide and SG14 3AT
    Address
    Molewood Heights, 41 Fanshawe Street
    Hertford Sg14 3at
    United Kingdom
    +44-1992310280 www.kellyswallow.com
