Mark Cocksedge Photographer
Photographers in London
Reviews (0)
    • Based in London, Mark Cocksedge is an editorial and advertising photographer specialising in portraiture, documentary and design with previous funded work carried out both in the UK and abroad.

    CLIENTS:

    Tatler - Conde Nast, Vanity Fair, Wallpaper Magazing, Swarovski, Hermès, DAMn Magazine, Mercedes-Benz, London Design Festival, Brompton Design District, Clerkenwell Design Week, Icon Magazine, The Observer, The Telegraph, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Corian, The Creative Corporation, Mavo Design, National Youth Theatre, Paul Cocksedge Studio, Dezeen, Concorde BGW, Horse & Hound, Horse, Goodwin Development Trust, Haringey Sports Development, Highgate Wood School

    Services
    Photographer: Portraiture // Interiors // Design // Documentary
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Mentmore Studios, 1 Mentmore Terrace
    E8 3PN London
    United Kingdom
    www.markcocksedge.co.uk
