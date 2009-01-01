Your browser is out-of-date.

Haptic Architects Ltd
Architects in London
Reviews
    • Haptic is a London and Oslo based Architectural Studio, established in 2009. Our designs are conceptually driven, inspired by nature and formed through a critical, iterative design process.

    A strong emphasis is given to user experience; how one interacts with the buildings and spaces. The term "Haptic" refers to the sense of touch. We believe a shift away from the optical to the haptical is a move that benefits the users of our buildings.

    Haptic are currently working on a wide range of building typologies. These include airports, hotel and conferencing facilities, urban design and mixed-use residential, exhibition spaces and private dwellings.

    architectural design
    London and Worldwide
    74-77 White Lion Street
    N1 9PF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070992933 www.hapticarchitects.com

