Karolina Barnes Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Rainham, Kent
    • Master bedroom, Karolina Barnes Studio Karolina Barnes Studio Modern style bedroom
    Master bedroom
    Kids room, Karolina Barnes Studio Karolina Barnes Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    Kids room, Karolina Barnes Studio Karolina Barnes Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    Kids room, Karolina Barnes Studio Karolina Barnes Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    +7
    Kids room
    Family office, Karolina Barnes Studio Karolina Barnes Studio Eclectic style clinics
    Family office, Karolina Barnes Studio Karolina Barnes Studio Eclectic style clinics
    Family office
    Living room, Karolina Barnes Studio Karolina Barnes Studio Eclectic style living room
    Living room
    Cloakroom, Karolina Barnes Studio Karolina Barnes Studio Bathroom
    Cloakroom, Karolina Barnes Studio Karolina Barnes Studio Eclectic style bathroom
    Cloakroom

    Karolina Barnes Studio specialises in designing fresh, fun and chic family oriented interiors at any budget. Mixing one-off pieces with high street and high end furnishings to create practical and functional homes that reflect you.

    Services
    • Interior design & makeovers
    • Bathroom design & Supply
    • Kids bedrooms
    • Space planning & extensions
    • Bespoke furniture design & supply
    • e-decorating service
    Service areas
    • Rainham,Kent
    • London
    • Kent
    • Surrey
    • Sussex
    • Essex
    • Greater London Area
    • &all across the UK
    Address
    ME8 7RG Rainham, Kent
    United Kingdom
    +44-7581100790 www.karolinabarnes.co.uk
