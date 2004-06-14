Kirsty Whyte is an award winning UK designer.

She graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2003 with a First Class Degree in BA (HONS) Decorative Arts, where she specialized in kiln formed glass. After her degree and exhibiting at New Designers, Kirsty was invited as an international guest student to Kalmar University, located in the famous “Kingdom of Crystal”, in Sweden.

Kirsty has exhibited at international Fairs such as, the Stockholm Furniture Fair, Maison et Objet, The London Design Festival, 100% Design London, Salone Satellite Milano and Tortona Milano.

She worked for several years at homeware and furniture retailer HABITAT, where she gained valuable experience in many areas of retail and design. She has also interned for TOM DIXON and RAW EDGES.

From August 2011 to September 2012 Kirsty has been based in Shanghai, allowing her to work directly with manufacturers, gaining valuable experience, contacts and knowledge regarding the whole design development and manufacture process.

Kirsty has had items manufactured by MADE.COM, MODUS, HEALS and NORMANN COPENHAGEN, and freelanced for DWELL, NEXT HOME, BRITISH HOME STORES and LAURA ASHLEY.

Currently working as the Design & Product Manager at UK heritage high street retailer Heal's.

http://www.heals.co.uk