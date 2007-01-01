KSR is a design-led architecture practice based in London and Shenzhen, China, with a specialist expertise in high-end residential. Our extensive portfolio based on over 30 years in practice includes a diverse spectrum of work ranging from the completion of award-winning multiple unit residential and commercial projects and the masterplanning of entire neighbourhoods, to the creation of stunning bespoke residences within prime locations in the UK, Russia, Europe, China and the Caribbean.

We understand fully the varied demands and requirements of developers as well as owner occupiers in a highly specialised field, and our partner led approach ensures quality is upheld at all stages. Our experience of market drivers, together with the level of refinement and attention to detail we pride ourselves upon enable us to meet the exacting requirements of our clients both locally and internationally.

With a proven track record in the design and completion of both large scale developments and numerous exclusive residences, KSR has a unique blend of skills and knowhow which continues to see us deliver exceptional architectural solutions.