Weckner Design is a furniture redesign company with an objective to redesign old, discarded furniture to create unique, sustainable and functional design. In contrast to today's throwaway society Weckner Design encourages a sustainable living through renewed design.

Weckner Design primarily uses reclaimed furniture. Non reclaimed materials are sourced from socially responsible suppliers and uses recycled and organic material where possible.

Weckner Design offers a blend of retro and contemporary design with an influence of Scandinavian design, where each piece is unique. In order to assure that each individual or company finds a piece that feels right for them and fulfils all their needs Weckner Design also offers commissioning.