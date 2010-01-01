Mohsin Cooper Architects specialise in high quality design solutions for both domestic and commercial clients, in the UK and abroad. We provide a wide range of services, from concept design through to site management and contract administration. Our initial consultation is free, so please call Justin or Abe for a no obligation chat about your project requirements.
Mohsin Cooper Architects are fully ARB registered and are an RIBA Chartered Practice.
London & Brighton and Hove
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Design
- Domestic Extensions & Refurbishments
- commercial architecture
- Masterplanning
- Service areas
- London
- UK
- Brighton and Hove
- East Sussex
- West Sussex
- Surrey
- Kent
- Berkshire
- Greater London & Hertfordshire
- Hampshire
- Show all 10 service areas
- Address
-
16 West Barnes Lane
SW20 0BU London
United Kingdom
+44-2089474706 www.mohsincooper.com
Mohsin Cooper Limited
Registered in England and Wales
Company Registration Number: 7287902
VAT No: 158 4808 77
Reg. Office: 16 West Barnes Lane, London, SW20 0BU
Directors: Abraham Mohsin RIBA, Justin Cooper RIBA
Copyright 2010 -2014 Mohsin Cooper Limited