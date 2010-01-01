Your browser is out-of-date.

Mohsin Cooper Architects
Architects in London
    • Medina Terrace, Hove, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Medina Terrace, Hove, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects Minimalist living room
    Medina Terrace, Hove, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects Minimalist kitchen
    Medina Terrace, Hove
    Bungalow Refurbishment in Claygate, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects Modern houses
    Bungalow Refurbishment in Claygate, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects
    Bungalow Refurbishment in Claygate
    New build Dwelling in Heaver Conservation Area, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects
    New build Dwelling in Heaver Conservation Area, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects
    New build Dwelling in Heaver Conservation Area
    Basement House in South London, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects
    Basement House in South London
    The Drive, Hove, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects
    The Drive, Hove, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects
    The Drive, Hove
    New-build Dwelling in South Downs National Park, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects
    New-build Dwelling in South Downs National Park
    Mohsin Cooper Architects specialise in high quality design solutions for both domestic and commercial clients, in the UK and abroad. We provide a wide range of services, from concept design through to site management and contract administration. Our initial consultation is free, so please call Justin or Abe for a no obligation chat about your project requirements.

    Mohsin Cooper Architects are fully ARB registered and are an RIBA Chartered Practice.

    London & Brighton and Hove

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Domestic Extensions & Refurbishments
    • commercial architecture
    • Masterplanning
    Service areas
    • London
    • UK
    • Brighton and Hove
    • East Sussex
    • West Sussex
    • Surrey
    • Kent
    • Berkshire
    • Greater London & Hertfordshire
    • Hampshire
    Address
    16 West Barnes Lane
    SW20 0BU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089474706 www.mohsincooper.com
    Legal disclosure

    Mohsin Cooper Limited

    Registered in England and Wales

    Company Registration Number:  7287902

    VAT No: 158 4808 77

    Reg. Office:  16 West Barnes Lane,  London,  SW20 0BU

    Directors:  Abraham Mohsin RIBA,  Justin Cooper RIBA

    Copyright 2010 -2014 Mohsin Cooper Limited

