Hidden doors, secret rooms and secret passageways are a common element in fiction as well as in history. They have enabled people to hide treasure, escape from enemies or carry out religious, political or illegal activities without detection.

Medieval castles often had secret hidden doors and hidden passageways to provide an escape route in case of an enemy siege.

Other hidden doors concealed secret passages leading down to underground water sources which provided access to drinking water during a prolonged siege.

Before and during the Civil War era, hundreds of runaway slaves were shielded behind hidden doors in safe house rooms in private homes. This became known as the Underground Railroad. Not all hidden doors were used for serious purposes. If you remember what was behind Dean Martin’s hidden door, it will bring a smile to your face. Dean’s hidden door rotated to reveal a fully stocked bar.

Hidden doors are popular features in mysteries — especially when they are staged in castles, dungeons, old mansions and haunted houses. Can you imagine the Nancy Drew, James Bond, Batman, or Harry Potter “impossible crime or escape” stories without hidden doors and secret passageways?

