Bambizi came into being as the result of my wish to create the perfect nursery for my baby daughter. Before she was born, I’d worked as an interior designer and had fallen in love with the nursery furniture I’d seen at furniture shows around the world. Once it came to furnishing my own nursery, however, it was soon clear that I’d only be able to create my dream nursery by designing it myself.

The furniture I saw in the UK shops was perfectly functional — but it wasn’t what I wanted. I knew I’d be spending a lot of time in the nursery, and I wanted it to match the rest of my home. I saw it in my mind’s eye as something that would reflect my own style, and that would be well made enough to grow with my child rather than being thrown away after the first couple of years. I was lucky enough to turn my vision into reality.

My husband owned a kitchen manufacturing company, and he said that if I designed my dream nursery, he would ask his cabinet makers to make it. At first I just wanted to create my own special space. But then I started to think: surely there were other expectant mothers out there who felt the same as me — mothers who wanted high quality nursery furniture that was well made, safe, and looked beautiful? In the few spare moments during my daughter’s first year, I designed a range of cots, dressers, changing stations and armoires. I ended up with hundreds of drawings, and then chose my favourites — and Bambizi was born.