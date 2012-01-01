Operating from our workshop in East London, Tendeter specialises in the manufacture and install of bespoke furniture and interior cabinetry for retail, commercial & residential sectors. Our clients include Zaha Hadid Architects, Liberty, Selfridges Dyer Grimes Architects and 1508 London to name but a few.

Working with interior designers/architects, contractors and private clients, Tendeter offers an all-inclusive service from your concept through to manufacture and installation. Each and every project and individual commission is guided by over 12 years of diverse experience combining highly skilled craftsmanship with evolving methods and practices, true to the very highest standards of British manufacturing.