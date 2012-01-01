Your browser is out-of-date.

Tendeter
Cabinets & Cabinetry in London
    • Heal's Flagship Store - Kitchen Department, Tendeter Tendeter Modern bars & clubs
    Heal's Flagship Store - Kitchen Department, Tendeter Tendeter Modern bars & clubs
    Heal's Flagship Store - Kitchen Department, Tendeter Tendeter Modern bars & clubs
    +5
    Heal's Flagship Store - Kitchen Department
    Fee & Brown Coffee House, Beckenham + Orpington , Tendeter Tendeter Modern bars & clubs
    Fee & Brown Coffee House, Beckenham + Orpington , Tendeter Tendeter Industrial style clinics
    Fee & Brown Coffee House, Beckenham + Orpington
    Heal's Flagship Store - Home Furnishing , Tendeter Tendeter Modern bars & clubs
    Heal's Flagship Store - Home Furnishing , Tendeter Tendeter Minimalist office buildings
    Heal's Flagship Store - Home Furnishing , Tendeter Tendeter Modern bars & clubs
    +1
    Heal's Flagship Store - Home Furnishing
    ​Victoria Park, London E9, Tendeter Tendeter Minimalist kitchen
    ​Victoria Park, London E9, Tendeter Tendeter Minimalist kitchen
    ​Victoria Park, London E9, Tendeter Tendeter Minimalist kitchen
    +3
    ​Victoria Park, London E9
    Wraparound Library & French Doors, Hampstead, Tendeter Tendeter Minimalist study/office
    Wraparound Library & French Doors, Hampstead, Tendeter Tendeter Minimalist study/office
    Wraparound Library & French Doors, Hampstead, Tendeter Tendeter Minimalist study/office
    +2
    Wraparound Library & French Doors, Hampstead
    ​Liberty - Jewellery Emporium, Tendeter Tendeter Modern bars & clubs
    ​Liberty - Jewellery Emporium, Tendeter Tendeter Modern bars & clubs
    ​Liberty - Jewellery Emporium, Tendeter Tendeter Modern bars & clubs
    +2
    ​Liberty - Jewellery Emporium
    Show all 11 projects

    Operating from our workshop in East London, Tendeter specialises in the manufacture and install of bespoke furniture and interior cabinetry for retail, commercial & residential sectors. Our clients include Zaha Hadid Architects, Liberty, Selfridges Dyer Grimes Architects and 1508 London to name but a few. 

    Working with interior designers/architects, contractors and private clients, Tendeter offers an all-inclusive service from your concept through to manufacture and installation. Each and every project and individual commission is guided by over 12 years of diverse experience combining highly skilled craftsmanship with evolving methods and practices, true to the very highest standards of British manufacturing.

    Services
    Specialist joinery & Cabinet-makers
    Service areas
    London & All across UK
    Address
    Unit 10 Hamlet Industrial Estate, 96 White Post Lane
    E9 5EN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079988195 www.tendeter.com
