Founded by Peter Thomas de Cruz in 1995, Thomas de Cruz Architects & Designers is a small, creative practice with a multicultural outlook producing sensitive contemporary architecture with an emphasis on imaginative interiors and creative lighting.

The Practice focuses primarily on high quality private houses, both new build and alterations to existing houses. We also have a track record in other one-off projects, including boutique hotels, doctor's surgeries, restaurants, sport's clubhouses and museum/leisure projects, which we approach with the same passion for contemporary design and attention to detail as we do with private houses. Most of our work is in and around London and the South East, However, we will work anywhere in the world for the right project and we have experience of working in Spain, France, Romania, St Lucia, Malaysia, Sweden, Morocco, Jamaica, Ireland, Australia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Antigua and the USA.