DAVIDSON has grown to become one of the most desirable interior brands in this country and worldwide. With an experienced team dedicated to producing excellence, the company has established a reputation for delivering impeccable service and design to private clients and many of the world’s leading interior designers.

DAVIDSON boasts over one hundred and fifty unique designs targeting a high end international market including luxury hotels and super yachts. The collection includes dining tables, dining chairs, side cabinets, coffee tables, occasional furniture and mirrors made from only the finest quality materials. Beautiful woods and veneers such as macassar ebony, tinted sycamores, walnut and rosewood are lacquered to enhance the natural grain and some furniture designs incorporate silver leaf or polished metal detailing for added glamorous appeal. New finishes are constantly in development, the most recent of which are bronze lacquer, shagreen and vellum. In addition to customising pieces from the existing collection,

DAVIDSON offers a comprehensive design service through which clients may commission furniture according to their specifications to suit any given project or room size. Bespoke projects can vary between small design modifications to full scale interior design projects. The service offers 2D and 3D drawings as well as timber samples for approval ensuring full client satisfaction before any model goes into production.