Adrienne Chinn is a well established independent, London-based interior designer. She applies her natural talent for colour coordination and in-depth knowledge of style with equal success to residential or commercial interior design. She treats all projects with the same high level of professional commitment and delivers high quality interiors that fulfil the brief. Her policy is to comprehensively explain her fees in a detailed letter of engagement that allows you to make informed decisions regarding her design services.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- All across the UK and BRIGHTON
- Address
-
Suite 203 Regency House 91 Western Road
BN1 2LB Brighton
United Kingdom
+44-7899916268 www.adriennechinn.co.uk