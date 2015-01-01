Your browser is out-of-date.

Studio Basheva
Architects in London
Reviews
    At STUDIO BASHEVA we pride ourselves for designing spaces filled with light, and meeting the clients budgets within the given time frame. We enter into a dynamic dialog with the client to establish the wants and the wishes of the project. We have work experience in Europe, the Middle east and China

    Services
    • Refurbishment
    • Design
    • Planning
    • Consultation
    • Extension
    • renovation
    • Listed Buildings
    • new build
    Service areas
    • Greater London
    • England
    • UK
    • Europe
    • Middle East
    Company awards
    Winner of Bespoke Services 2015 by Built-News.co.uk
    Address
    39 Fairfax Road,
    NW6 4EL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2081337125 www.studoibasheva.com

    Reviews

    Yantram Animation Studio Corporation Yantram Animation Studio Corporation
    Superb and luxurious design just love them.We are Yantram Architectural Design Studio hope we will work together in future.
    8 months ago
    VIOLETA COHEN
    ioned Kathy to redesign our 100sqm flat in Tel-Aviv. The flat was old and needed to be refreshed, the family bathroom and the kitchen needed to be revamped. We met with Kathy from the onset and we did not speak in architectural terms. Kathy managed to perfectly understand our wishes and turned our dream into reality. The bathroom is now a tranquil oasis, the kitchen is an inviting entertaining hub. It reached the point we do not want to leave in the morning. When entertaining, guests find it difficult to leave. The apartment is now serene, tranquil, with a subtle elegance. We are grateful for improving our lives.
    11 months ago
    An C
    I had the pleasure to speaks to Kathy and she gave me lots of advice and support. It was great to see that there are still businesses out there that still put people first. I highly recommend them .
    11 months ago
