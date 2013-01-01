Tidy Books makes award winning children’s bookcases which get kids reading, and other children’s storage designs. Original designs, created with children in mind. Our products are educational with a stylish aesthetic.
No other children’s storage or bookcase brand on the market today produces quality, eco-friendly kids bookcases which help promote a love of reading through innovative design. We were recognised by the Junior Design Awards this year for our design originality, and have won many other prestigious parents' awards.
We’re proud to do business responsibly. We developed a pioneering water lacquer finish for Tidy Books products. Water lacquer does not give off the toxic fumes of industry standard lacquers, is better for the environment and the health of the producers.
We also want to help all children to read, and we are in partnership with national literacy charity Beanstalk, and with US based literacy charity LitWorld in which we donate 1% of our online sales to help other children read.
- Services
- Children's Bookcases
- Children's Book Boxes
- Bunk Bed storage shelving; 'Bunk Bed Buddy'
- Family Organiser; 'ForgetMeNot
- Service areas
- Across the world and UK
- Company awards
- Junior Design Award 2014 , Shortlisted, Best Furniture Collection
- Loved by Parents, 2014 Silver.
- National Parenting Publication (NAPPA) Silver 2013
- Creative Child Product of the Year Award 2013
- Mother and Baby Award 2012, Silver, Best Toddler Toy
- Junior Design Award 2012, shortlisted
- Practical Pre School Silver 2012
- Address
-
10 Hatherley Mews
E17 4QP, London Uk
United Kingdom
+44-2085204647 www.tidy-books.co.uk