Legal disclosure

Brought together online for the first time in the UK is an exciting collection of fine art made exclusively for babies and children. From bespoke birth and Christening art gifts, to paintings and limited edition prints for the youngest generation of art collectors, here is a collection with something to delight and inspire every child - for life.

Gallery Director, Jennifer Smith, also offers an art consultancy service for both private and commercial clients offering inspiring art from the gallery’s own collection, alongside other carefully selected artists and organisations which she has established relationships with.