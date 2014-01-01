Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Beth Victoria
Paint & Wall Coverings in Reading
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Originals Collection 2014, Beth Victoria Beth Victoria Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Originals Collection 2014, Beth Victoria Beth Victoria Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Originals Collection 2014, Beth Victoria Beth Victoria Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +6
    Originals Collection 2014
    Murals by Bethvictoria.com , Beth Victoria Beth Victoria Modern walls & floors
    Murals by Bethvictoria.com , Beth Victoria Beth Victoria Modern walls & floors
    Murals by Bethvictoria.com , Beth Victoria Beth Victoria Modern walls & floors
    +9
    Murals by Bethvictoria.com

    Bethvictoria.com is a young, vibrant design house specialising in wall finishes. With a focus on original artwork, photography being transferred to applied wall coverings, and the resurrection of the art of the Murals, applying hand painted custom designs direct to wall surfaces.

    The design force behind bethvictoria.com is Beth Smith, a new face on the interiors scene whose inspirations are drawn from art like Mehndi and artists like Tord Boontje. And who has honed her design approach through art, design and photography studies at school and university, finishing her first Mural at the age of 17.

    Bethvictoria.com wallpapers are manufactured in England in association with Anstey - the home of beautiful, quality wall coverings. 

    Service areas
    We ship Worldwide
    Address
    RG8 Reading
    United Kingdom
    +44-7796842344 bethvictoria.com
      Add SEO element