Bethvictoria.com is a young, vibrant design house specialising in wall finishes. With a focus on original artwork, photography being transferred to applied wall coverings, and the resurrection of the art of the Murals, applying hand painted custom designs direct to wall surfaces.

The design force behind bethvictoria.com is Beth Smith, a new face on the interiors scene whose inspirations are drawn from art like Mehndi and artists like Tord Boontje. And who has honed her design approach through art, design and photography studies at school and university, finishing her first Mural at the age of 17.

Bethvictoria.com wallpapers are manufactured in England in association with Anstey - the home of beautiful, quality wall coverings.