Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bombus
Artists & Artisans in Faversham
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Patchwork collection, Bombus Bombus ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Patchwork collection, Bombus Bombus ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Patchwork collection, Bombus Bombus ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +2
    Patchwork collection
    Geometric paintings, Bombus Bombus ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Geometric paintings, Bombus Bombus ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Geometric paintings

    When you're choosing art, you're choosing something that's going to be around for a while. The limited edition artworks and one-off pieces from Bombus are all about classic interiors that hint at traditional without feeling staid or old fashioned. Bombus offer familiarity and nostalgia yet new designs that are suited to contemporary spaces and lifestyles.

    Bombus is a British company of designer-makers, creating and producing handcrafted products from their studio in rural Kent.

    Services
    Limited edition art and Home Accessories
    Service areas
    • art
    • artist
    • DESIGNER
    • designer maker
    Company awards
    • Lifetime Achievement Award—Notonthehighstreet.com's Make Awards 2014
    • Best online shop award—Ecommerce in Kent 2012
    • Gift of the Year Award—Notonthehighstreet.com's Make Awards 2011
    Address
    Well Oast, Brenley Lane
    ME13 9LY Faversham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1227751615 www.bombus.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Bombus is a British company of designer-makers, creating and producing handcrafted products from their studio in rural Kent.

    Reviews

    Amie Butler
    Totally unique gifts! Speedy delivery will defo buy again!
    almost 2 years ago
    S PJ
    Overall this has not been the best experience - Communication has been very poor - no pre-review was received after order and before shipment (this was known after ordering) however having received the items I am no too happy with one of the sets as the scale for each heart is completely different - Overall that set looks odd and not to our satisfaction at all - no shipment confirmation, no tracking number was provided, we were completely left in the dark if shipment was made or when delivery could have been expected. - the extra fee of 68 euro import to NL I can not imagine this is the first time you are shipping outside UK to EU and it would have been very much appreciated if you could have flagged this.
    9 months ago
    Hannah Meurice
    I often buy my wedding cards from Bombus. Whenever I do, the couple have thanked me for the card, and all have told me the map heart card was their favourite! One couple still have their personalised card on display, a year later.
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element