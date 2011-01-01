When you're choosing art, you're choosing something that's going to be around for a while. The limited edition artworks and one-off pieces from Bombus are all about classic interiors that hint at traditional without feeling staid or old fashioned. Bombus offer familiarity and nostalgia yet new designs that are suited to contemporary spaces and lifestyles.

Bombus is a British company of designer-makers, creating and producing handcrafted products from their studio in rural Kent.