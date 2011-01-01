When you're choosing art, you're choosing something that's going to be around for a while. The limited edition artworks and one-off pieces from Bombus are all about classic interiors that hint at traditional without feeling staid or old fashioned. Bombus offer familiarity and nostalgia yet new designs that are suited to contemporary spaces and lifestyles.
Bombus is a British company of designer-makers, creating and producing handcrafted products from their studio in rural Kent.
- Services
- Limited edition art and Home Accessories
- Service areas
- art
- artist
- DESIGNER
- designer maker
- Company awards
- Lifetime Achievement Award—Notonthehighstreet.com's Make Awards 2014
- Best online shop award—Ecommerce in Kent 2012
- Gift of the Year Award—Notonthehighstreet.com's Make Awards 2011
- Address
-
Well Oast, Brenley Lane
ME13 9LY Faversham
United Kingdom
+44-1227751615 www.bombus.co.uk
Bombus is a British company of designer-makers, creating and producing handcrafted products from their studio in rural Kent.