Banner Buzz
Paint & Wall Coverings in Uk
Reviews (10)
    • Vinyl Lettering
    Magnetic Signs
    Wall Fabric, Banner Buzz
    +2
    Wall Fabric
    Poster Paper, Banner Buzz
    Poster Paper
    Wall Murals, Banner Buzz
    +15
    Wall Murals
    Custom Table Covers / Table Throw, Banner Buzz
    +1
    Custom Table Covers / Table Throw
    BannerBuzz is among the reputed companies in printing industry in UK.

    We offer the high quality banner printing services and solutions for any individual, corporates, large and small business brands or enterprises and retail businesses.

    At BannerBuzz we have wide variety printing products like Vinyl banners, Banner stands, Wind Flags, Magnetic signs, Cloth or Fabric banners, Vinyl stickers, Vinyl Lettering and more to advertise business anywhere, anytime in UK.

    One can order ready to use designs or design your own banner as per requirements and can get it printed with durable and high quality printing material for long term use.

    Visit: http://www.bannerbuzz.co.uk/ for more detail information on banner printing.

    Services
    • banner
    • Printing
    • Flags
    • Stands
    • Signs
    • Vinly
    • PVC
    • Lettering
    Service areas
    Across the world and UK
    Address
    293 Strone Rd London, Greater London
    E12 6TR Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-2035143788 www.bannerbuzz.co.uk

    Reviews

    MotorScrubber
    Wrong colour delivered on a £1300 ceiling sign. they refused to rectify the problem. every time we called to fix the issue they hung up. terrible service. As you can see in the photo on left from another supplier the same colour ordered on same fabric. Banner buzz delivered item on right complete different colour not useable.
    about 1 month ago
    Phillip Oppenheim
    Do NOT use these guys - they are a shambles. The system would not load the artwork and when i finally got it sorted, they agreed to deliver within 7 days. Nothing came. Tracking didn't work. Helpline would not answer. I called orders and was on hold '1st in line' for 10 mins then cut me off. Really irritating american voice on recorded messages. These people are rubbish
    almost 2 years ago
    Nita Dsouza
    The staffs at BannerBuzz very helpful and I am impressed with their customer service. The print quality of the banner was excellent. I would definitely be looking forward for more print jobs from them.
    about 2 years ago
