Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Architects in London
    • Croydon - Rear Kitchen Extension and Interior Remodelling, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
    Croydon - Rear Kitchen Extension and Interior Remodelling, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
    Croydon - Rear Kitchen Extension and Interior Remodelling, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
    Croydon - Rear Kitchen Extension and Interior Remodelling
    Bexleyheath - Roof Extension, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern bathroom
    Bexleyheath - Roof Extension, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern style bedroom
    Bexleyheath - Roof Extension, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern study/office
    +2
    Bexleyheath - Roof Extension
    Sudbury Hill, Harrow, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern style bedroom
    Sudbury Hill, Harrow, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern bathroom
    Sudbury Hill, Harrow, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern houses
    +2
    Sudbury Hill, Harrow
    The Grove, West Wickham, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern houses
    The Grove, West Wickham, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern houses
    The Grove, West Wickham, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern kitchen
    +2
    The Grove, West Wickham
    BECKENHAM - LOFT CONVERSION, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
    BECKENHAM - LOFT CONVERSION, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
    BECKENHAM - LOFT CONVERSION, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
    +8
    BECKENHAM - LOFT CONVERSION
    Petts Wood - Residential Extension , Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
    Petts Wood - Residential Extension , Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
    Petts Wood - Residential Extension , Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
    +9
    Petts Wood - Residential Extension
    Show all 17 projects

    At Arc 3, Mayur Vashee and the team provide a range of architectural services to help clients realize the potential of their property. From chartered surveying services to project management, we have the knowledge, expertise and experience to help you.

    Services
    • Architecture Interiors Project Management
    • Surveying Services
    • Party Wall Matters
    • Building regulations Packages
    • Planning Applications
    Service areas
    Central London. South London South West London West London Bromley Croydon Surrey London
    Address
    663-665 Garratt Lane
    SW17 0PB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089473000 www.arc3-architects.co.uk
    At Arc 3 we know remodelling is hard. How can you realise your property’s potential? Through detailed architectural drawings, eco-friendly practices and sound construction we will help achieve your vision.

    Reviews

    Giles Sams
    I was interested in an initial review of some options for my property before deciding on if it is cost effective to develop the property. In the consultation Mayur and the team were excellent in assessing the development options (Loft Conversion, Extension into Garden, Dormers, moving internal walls, etc...) including if it were best to leave the property as is. I'd highly recommend this initial engagement for anyone in a similar position needing some professional advice to weight up all the options.
    over 3 years ago
    mike wallace
    We appointed ARC3 to do a loft conversion for us as, from the outset, they showed their enthusiasm and diversity of the work that we could have done on the flat. We owned a 3 bedroomed 1 bathroomed flat but we owned the roof space so there was a huge amount of potential to develop this further. We met Wilson and Mayur on site and discussed various possibilities that we could do. We arranged another meeting when they had drawn these up so that we could look at their proposals and then decide which one we would like to follow. As we live in Edinburgh and the property is in London, they worked with us to ensure that everything was in order when we were coming down so that the time together was maximised and all points raised were covered. Following our decision on which layout we would like best, ARC3 sent all the information off to the planning department, chased them up, sent me confirmation that planning had been granted and then gave me 4 builders for me to meet and discuss my proposals with them and then get a quote from them. The quotes were all sent into ARC3 and I then decided which builder to go with. We met the builder in ARC3 offices and then went through the whole proposal and costings in detail. The meeting was not rushed in any way and any point that we were not sure on was explained fully. The date was set to start and from then on I didn't come to London until about 6 weeks before the project was due to finish. The whole project was managed by ARC3 where they sent us photos of the work on a bi-weekly basis. Some alterations were made en route but these were discussed with us before they proceeded - these were often points such as where to put a radiator to minimize the amount of pipe work required but also to move a bathroom from one side of the room to the other. All of these factors were dealt with promptly and efficiently. The way the accounts were settled was discussed when we met with the builders and these were exactly as discussed. The cost of the building work at the beginning didn't change as we added in some areas but gained in others and all was fully documented. We also had an excellent working relationship with the builders who answered our queries promptly and were extremely helpful, clean and tidy. I would highly recommend ARC 3 as architects and also to have them project manage your build as they are extremely thorough and helpful and a real pleasure to work with.
    over 2 years ago
    Fran Lettman
    Arc 3 designed and project managed a house refurbishment for us. We were updated at all times and kept the budget under control. they have excellent communication skills, and with the builder produced a quality refurbishment .I would use Arc 3 again .
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
