Ardesia Design is a London-based interior design and consulting company speacialising in residential refurbishments. Ardesia offers interior design and refurbishment services from simple redecoration to complete remodelling. With a fully qualified team of interior designers, trusted specialists and years of experience in the industry, Ardesia Design offers a well-rounded and professional service to turn your property into a home.

Our services are tailored to encompass everything from the pre-construction stages of the project (planning permission, building regulations) through the interior design and detailed interior decoration (furniture and accessories), to the site coordination, ensuring that the design is implemented correctly by the building team. Ardesia Design is a member of the British Institute of Interior Design, a professional organisation for interior designers in the UK. Members are admitted only after a rigorous interview and are subject to the BIID Code of Conduct in relation to professional practice. All mebers are required to carry full indemnity insurance as well as attend ongoing training and professional development. Although specialising interior design and refurbishment projects in the London area, Ardesia has also completed a number of projects abroad, including Italy, Switzerland and India.