Based in Surrey, London we are leading experts in professional design, supply and installation of premium quality and bespoke fully fitted kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms from Germany, Italy and the UK. As wholly independent designers and retailers, we are proud of our access to a very wide array of the best products, ideas and designs from all around Europe, which we can adapt to suit the unique needs and requirements of our highly discerning clients.

Be it a small basement kitchen refurbishment in London or a large family kitchen in a contemporary or traditional style for a period house in London or Surrey, our designers and team of experienced tradesmen, will work to highly professional standards that always put the needs and comfort of our client at the forefront of what we do..