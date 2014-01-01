Your browser is out-of-date.

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Godalming
    Traditional and Contemporary Mix
    Contemporary Garden in Guildford
    Low Maintenance Garden
    Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden
    Garden for bees.

    I provide a professional and experienced garden design service for design conscious home owners in Surrey and the South East.   My aim is to create beautiful and practical gardens which suit my clients’ taste and lifestyle.  I offer a full range of services from a one off consultation, through construction, to planting and styling. I can manage the whole process for you so that you do not have to worry about the detail. From small family gardens to large country estates, in traditional or contemporary style, each garden I create is tailored to your individual needs and preferences.

    Services
    • Garden and Landscape Design
    • planting design
    • Implementation of the Scheme
    Service areas
    Surrey and surrounding areas
    Company awards
    Full Registered Member of The Society of Garden Designers.
    Address
    Flora Cottage
    GU7 1PH Godalming
    United Kingdom
    +44-1483421499 www.cmgardendesign.com
