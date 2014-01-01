I provide a professional and experienced garden design service for design conscious home owners in Surrey and the South East. My aim is to create beautiful and practical gardens which suit my clients’ taste and lifestyle. I offer a full range of services from a one off consultation, through construction, to planting and styling. I can manage the whole process for you so that you do not have to worry about the detail. From small family gardens to large country estates, in traditional or contemporary style, each garden I create is tailored to your individual needs and preferences.