Karin Åkesson Design
Designers in London
    • You are the only fish in the sea print, Karin Åkesson Design Karin Åkesson Design ArtworkPictures & paintings Paper Black
    You are the only fish in the sea print

    Karin Åkesson is a Swedish born illustrator who design and sell a range of homeware products for everyday living and giving.

    The collections include products such as prints, teatowels, bags, pillowcases, napkins and coasters. All products are made in the UK. The beautiful designs focus on the sunny things in life; things that are personal to Karin but resonate with many people. The collection feature birds, memorable quotes and quirky phrases and is built on simplicity, humour and love. Karin Åkesson Design is a partnership between Karin and her husband David and their growing company is based in east London.

    Services
    • illustration
    • Prints and Homeware Design
    Service areas
    Across the world and London
    Address
    22
    E17 4NU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7766476569 www.karinakesson.com
