Karin Åkesson is a Swedish born illustrator who design and sell a range of homeware products for everyday living and giving.

The collections include products such as prints, teatowels, bags, pillowcases, napkins and coasters. All products are made in the UK. The beautiful designs focus on the sunny things in life; things that are personal to Karin but resonate with many people. The collection feature birds, memorable quotes and quirky phrases and is built on simplicity, humour and love. Karin Åkesson Design is a partnership between Karin and her husband David and their growing company is based in east London.