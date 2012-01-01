Your browser is out-of-date.

Stunning Spaces Ltd
General Contractors in Walters Ash, High Wycombe
    Stunning Spaces Ltd is a property renovation company based in Buckinghamshire, UK. We pride ourselves on combining excellent standards of workmanship with real value for money. Whether you are renovating a single room or a whole property we will guide and help you through every process from design to completion. We use an exceptional team of qualified and time served tradesmen and women to leave every project completed a success. Our growing reputation and client referrals is testament to our attention to detail, professional approach and honest pricing structure.

    When you choose Stunning Spaces Ltd for your project you can be safe in the knowledge you will be receiving an exceptional service and look forward to enjoying the finished results.

    Services
    All home renovation projects
    Service areas
    • Walters Ash, High Wycombe
    • Buckinghamshire
    • High Wycombe
    • marlow
    • Beaconsfield
    • Amersham
    • Gerrards Cross
    • Aylesbury
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz Service 2014 & 2015
    Address
    HP144TR Walters Ash, High Wycombe
    United Kingdom
    +44-1494564581 www.stunningspaces.info
