KM Architects Leicester is a family company that specialises in both domestic and commercial architectural work. Our work ethic and commitment to all projects we undertake is to ensure client satisfaction, from design, to build to completion. Our team includes RIBA chartered architects as well as up and coming architects-in-training. We bring a strong mixture of design experience, practical knowledge and forward thinking to your project whether domestic or commercial.
- Service areas
- Leicester
- Address
-
Leicester
United Kingdom