Having worked as a London based interior designer and owner of The Vintage Chandelier Company, I saw the need for a more informal and affordable interior design service called e-decoration. This is perfect for:

- Those comfortable with decorating their own space, and want to utilize the knowledge and styling skills of an interior designer to pull a look together.

- Those on a budget or looking for stylish decorating solutions without paying the full price of a whole interior design service.

- Those that may not live near a suitable designer, but would like the benefit of our advice and knowledge on how to improve their space and where to buy their furnishings as well as having a soundboard for their own ideas.

- Ultimately, those that want a beautiful interiors and to enjoy their homes.

I love my job as an interior stylist. “The task of updating or entirely transforming a property can often seem a bit daunting. With a simple bit of direction from clients, just chatting to them about their style and working together to explore their absolute best design treatment, I can create an interior that feels incredible, and crucially, incredibly personal.

Great design impacts your life in such a positive way, and I love the role I play in creating the best space to make the happiest home. I believe that everyone should have a design option they can afford, on any budget, hence my two tiered offering. Professional discounts also make the whole process incredibly good value, and I am happy to explore projects of any size, with a free consultation with no obligation at all. Please get in touch to discuss any aspect of my services, and your requirements"