Collinge Antiques
Furniture & Accessories in Wales
    • North Wales largest antique dealers, 30 years in the trade, furniture a speciality with an emphasis on quality and customer service. We are based in a large warehouse showroom in Llandudno, North Wales, where we have an extensive and ever changing stock of genuine antique furniture, art, lighting mirrors etc. Our website is updated everyday.

    Service areas
    National and International
    Company awards
    Twice shortlisted for the Home and Antiques magazine Antique Shop of the Year Award.
    Address
    Conwy Rd
    Llandudno Junction Wales
    United Kingdom
    +44-1492580022 www.collingeantiques.com
