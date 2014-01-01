Horton is a family run business based in Cheshire. We offer architectural services, interior design and landscaping to residential and commercial clients throughout the UK and internationally.
Our reputation and success have been earned through our exceptionally high standards, attention to detail and outstanding client care. We work with a broad network of local and international artisans, tradespeople and suppliers with whom we have excellent working relationships built over the last thirty years.
Benefitting from our on-site showroom and workroom, our services range from small soft furnishing projects to full design and build packages.
Our scope of works include the following:
- Surveys and Feasibility Studies
- Developed Design and Planning Applications
- Technical Building Design
- Tender Process Management
- Conceptual and Technical Interior design
- Furnishings and fit out
- Maintenance Packages
- Manley Cheshire and CHESHIRE UK
- Northern Design Award Winner 2014—Best Entertaining Room of the Year
- Northern Design Award Finalist 2014—Best Interior Design Practise
The Sugar House, Sugar Lane
wa6 9hw Cheshire Uk
United Kingdom
+44-1928740791 www.hortonandco.co.uk