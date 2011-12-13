Granit is a specialist residential architects practice with over 25 years experience of designing homes.

If you’re planning any building work, consulting experienced residential architects is a sound investment. It means you can expect innovative design and an efficient, smooth project.

This is what Granit Architects’s clients can look forward to – the number of client referrals we receive indicates that we deliver. Granit Architects offers you:

1. Creative ideas: Our extensive residential experience means we make innovative use of space, light and design, all tailored to your requirements.

2. Solutions-finding: There are challenges in every project. Our eye for detail finds the answer that best suits you, whether by creative problem-solving when on site, or by navigating bureaucracy for you.

3. Added value: We invariably enhance the value of your property and its attractiveness to buyers, thanks to our high design values supported by good quality suppliers and materials.

4. Management of regulations: Meeting building regulations is part and parcel of building projects, but our expertise and careful attention to detail enables us to go above and beyond simply meeting the minimum requirements, particularly in areas such as the new Part L regulations.

Granit Architects was setup in 1988 and since then we have had the privilege of designing beautiful homes for hundreds of clients. We welcome the opportunity of helping you to create the home of your dreams too.