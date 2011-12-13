Your browser is out-of-date.

Granit Architects
Architects in London
Reviews
    Granit is a specialist residential architects practice with over 25 years experience of designing homes.

    If you’re planning any building work, consulting experienced residential architects is a sound investment. It means you can expect innovative design and an efficient, smooth project.

    This is what Granit Architects’s clients can look forward to – the number of client referrals we receive indicates that we deliver. Granit Architects offers you:

    1. Creative ideas: Our extensive residential experience means we make innovative use of space, light and design, all tailored to your requirements.

    2. Solutions-finding: There are challenges in every project. Our eye for detail finds the answer that best suits you, whether by creative problem-solving when on site, or by navigating bureaucracy for you.

    3. Added value: We invariably enhance the value of your property and its attractiveness to buyers, thanks to our high design values supported by good quality suppliers and materials.

    4. Management of regulations: Meeting building regulations is part and parcel of building projects, but our expertise and careful attention to detail enables us to go above and beyond simply meeting the minimum requirements, particularly in areas such as the new Part L regulations.

    Granit Architects was setup in 1988 and since then we have had the privilege of designing beautiful homes for hundreds of clients. We welcome the opportunity of helping you to create the home of your dreams too.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • Private Residential
    • Commercial
    • Interior Design
    • Planning Permission Process
    Service areas
    all across UK
    Company awards
    • Shortlisted, Don't Move Improve 2011/12/13 
    • Finalist, London Excellence Awards 2008 
    • Finalist, Daily Telegraph Homebuilding and Renovating Awards, 2007 
    • Winner, National Gold Award for Conservation in the Built Environment 2007 
    • Awarded Blue Rating for Carbon Smart 2013 Footprint Awards
    Address
    Studios 18-19, 16 Porteus Place
    SW4 0AS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079244555 www.granit.co.uk

    Chris Jones
    Emily was very professional and efficient on our project, designing a new bespoke garden room in Richmond - would highly recommend to all.
    about 2 months ago
    Arek Romanowski
    over 2 years ago
    Robert Connolly
    Inspiration
    over 2 years ago
