My name is Joanna Perry...

I am a professional mural artist based in Cheshire, and I hand paint children's and modern wall murals across the UK. As a qualified mural painter I create all types of wall murals from fun designs for kid’s rooms to contemporary murals to enhance any home or commercial space.

When designing your mural I can produce design ideas for you at no extra cost, giving you free mural advice and pricing. "I can give you a guide price for a Bespoke Hand Painted Mural instantly over the phone."

I have over 14 years of professional experience in the creation of wall paintings for many different clients including private homes, children’s bedrooms, nurseries, schools, play barns, care homes, hospitals, and offices to name a few.

Parents can have fantastic fun planning and designing a new babies nursery, and a hand painted wall mural adds a unique and creative feel to the nursery decor. As an artist and mum, I understand what is needed to ensure a beautiful nursery environment is created, where you and baby will grow, sleep, learn and dream.

My murals are completely safe, odour free and non-toxic so completely safe for your baby.

What makes wall murals special is that each one is designed especially for your child, and therefore it means something to them and as a result they love them, and never want them changed! A boys bedroom is his kingdom and a wall mural can make his go to place not only stylish, colourful and exciting but totally on trend as well....

Creating a personal space for your child is one of those most precious gifts you can give a child. I can help you design a dream like space for your special little girl, and open the door to their imagination with whimsical fairies, enchanting castles and magic sparkling butterflies.....

Both my children's and contemporary murals are an exciting and original alternative to wallpaper or wall stickers, as well as a cost effective solution to re-decorating a room. You can have any theme or design hand painted by me, to suit your specific style and budget.

I Hand Paint Wall Murals all across the UK..

including Cheshire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Lancashire, Liverpool, Manchester, North West, Yorkshire, The Midlands, Wales, London, Birmingham and the South of England to name just a few.