Magnetise a wall - and rediscover your inner artist!

Imagine changing how your walls look from one moment to the next - with magnets its simple, safe and fun. MagScapes wallcoverings contain ferrous particles so magnets grip to the surface (much like a fridge door). MagScapes invented the first magnetic wallpaper back in 2006.

Wallcoverings:

MagLiner - a versatile liner that can be covered with any fabric, wallpaper or print

MagWrite - a gloss or matt writeable wallcovering for use with dry erase pens

MagPaintable - a ready-primed wallcovering for direct painting to match any colourway MagPrint Custom - the original wallcovering used for custom print and maps