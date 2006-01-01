MagScapes is a British innovation company with its head office and showroom in London. Products are manufactured in the UK and China and drop shipped from warehouses in the UK and US. For more information call Free 0800 804 4936.
- Finalist for CN Specialists Awards 2016
5 Albemarle Way
EC1V 4JB London
United Kingdom
+44-8008044936 www.magscapes.com
Magnetise a wall - and rediscover your inner artist!
Imagine changing how your walls look from one moment to the next - with magnets its simple, safe and fun. MagScapes wallcoverings contain ferrous particles so magnets grip to the surface (much like a fridge door). MagScapes invented the first magnetic wallpaper back in 2006.
Wallcoverings:
MagLiner - a versatile liner that can be covered with any fabric, wallpaper or print
MagWrite - a gloss or matt writeable wallcovering for use with dry erase pens
MagPaintable - a ready-primed wallcovering for direct painting to match any colourway MagPrint Custom - the original wallcovering used for custom print and maps