Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MAGSCAPES LTD
Paint & Wall Coverings in London
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • HTA Design LLP - MagWrite, MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    HTA Design LLP - MagWrite
    Oil & Gas Operations room - MagPrint Custom Print and laminate, MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Oil & Gas Operations room - MagPrint Custom Print and laminate
    Custom magnetic wallpaper 'Mondrian' - in collaboration with Cole & Son., MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Custom magnetic wallpaper 'Mondrian' - in collaboration with Cole & Son., MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Custom magnetic wallpaper 'Mondrian' - in collaboration with Cole & Son., MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +1
    Custom magnetic wallpaper 'Mondrian' - in collaboration with Cole & Son.
    Real Estate Agent Office, MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Real Estate Agent Office, MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Real Estate Agent Office
    The Zetter Hotel - London, MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    The Zetter Hotel - London, MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    The Zetter Hotel - London, MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    The Zetter Hotel - London
    Fujitsu Offices, Slough, MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Fujitsu Offices, Slough, MAGSCAPES LTD MAGSCAPES LTD Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Fujitsu Offices, Slough
    Show all 12 projects

    MagScapes is a British innovation company with its head office and showroom in London. Products are manufactured in the UK and China and drop shipped from warehouses in the UK and US. For more information call Free 0800 804 4936.

    Services
    Wallcoverings and Magnets
    Service areas
    • Interior Design Products
    • London
    Company awards
    Finalist for CN Specialists Awards 2016
    Address
    5 Albemarle Way
    EC1V 4JB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8008044936 www.magscapes.com
    Legal disclosure

    Magnetise a wall - and rediscover your inner artist!

    Imagine changing how your walls look from one moment to the next - with magnets its simple, safe and fun. MagScapes wallcoverings contain ferrous particles so magnets grip to the surface (much like a fridge door). MagScapes invented the first magnetic wallpaper back in 2006. 

    Wallcoverings:

    MagLiner - a versatile liner that can be covered with any fabric, wallpaper or print
    MagWrite - a gloss or matt writeable wallcovering for use with dry erase pens 

    MagPaintable - a ready-primed wallcovering for direct painting to match any colourway MagPrint Custom - the original wallcovering used for custom print and maps

    Reviews

    Joe Ballesteros
    MagScapes undertook custom printed wallcoverings with magnets for our PR business. It took a little longer than we wanted but the product looks great and the magnets are used daily. Good job. J
    over 3 years ago
    Mark Loder
    I’ve had the pleasure of using and working with Magscapes on various projects. Great products and customer service. Have always been very happy with the results. Would highly recommend and look forward to working with Magscapes in the future.
    about 3 years ago
    Simon Branscombe
    Excellent product, good customer service. Had to return an item as I had over ordered, refunded no problem. Recommended!
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element