Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fit Architects
Architects in Bristol
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Westbury-on-Trym, house extension, Fit Architects Fit Architects Modern kitchen
    Westbury-on-Trym, house extension, Fit Architects Fit Architects Modern study/office
    Westbury-on-Trym, house extension, Fit Architects Fit Architects Modern bathroom
    +2
    Westbury-on-Trym, house extension
    Anson Road, London, Fit Architects Fit Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Anson Road, London, Fit Architects Fit Architects Modern style bedroom
    Anson Road, London, Fit Architects Fit Architects Modern kitchen
    +2
    Anson Road, London
    Chilcompton - house extension and remodelling, Fit Architects Fit Architects Modern houses
    Chilcompton - house extension and remodelling, Fit Architects Fit Architects Modern kitchen
    Chilcompton - house extension and remodelling, Fit Architects Fit Architects Modern garden
    +3
    Chilcompton - house extension and remodelling
    Palace Mansions, Kensington, Fit Architects Fit Architects Classic style houses
    Palace Mansions, Kensington, Fit Architects Fit Architects Classic style houses
    Palace Mansions, Kensington, Fit Architects Fit Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +2
    Palace Mansions, Kensington

    Fit Architects is a chartered architectural practice based in Bristol, with a growing reputation for unlocking the potential of challenging sites.  We provide architectural design services specifically tailored to the specific needs of our clients and the unique constraints of each project. The practice draws on the skills and wide experience of its key members, who have worked in senior positions in nationally and internationally recognised award winning practices.

    Services
    • Full Architectural Service
    • Planning Applications
    • house refurbishment and extension
    • new-build houses
    • Listed Buildings
    Service areas
    • Bristol
    • Bath
    • Old Sodbury
    • Clifton
    Address
    68 Old Market Street
    BS2 0EJ Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1179441588 www.fitarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Neil Pearson
    I've worked with Richard on a few projects, always helpful and very knowledgeable with a good eye for interesting design. Highly recommended.
    8 months ago
      Add SEO element