Rae Wilkinson Design Ltd
Landscape Designers in West Sussex
Projects

    Garden with a view, Rae Wilkinson Design Ltd Country style garden
    Garden with a view, Rae Wilkinson Design Ltd Modern garden
    Garden with a view, Rae Wilkinson Design Ltd Country style garden
    Garden with a view
    City retreat, Rae Wilkinson Design Ltd Modern garden
    City retreat, Rae Wilkinson Design Ltd Modern garden
    City retreat, Rae Wilkinson Design Ltd Minimalist style garden
    City retreat

    Creating enhanced and beautiful outdoor spaces designed for living. Rae Wilkinson provides sophisticated modern design with a naturalistic feel. Sustainability and informed planting design combine with a naturally creative approach to the landscape. Projects of any scale can be undertaken from concept to completion.

    Services
    • landscape design
    • garden design
    • Design Consultancy
    • planting design
    • Planting advice
    • Patio
    • decking
    • Outdoor Furniture
    • Planting
    • water features
    • outdoor kitchens
    • bespoke garden
    • garden features
    • ponds
    • lakes
    • swimming pools
    • vegetable gardens
    • Parterre
    • play areas
    • meadows
    • Walls
    • sculpture
    • Lighting
    • lighting design
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom
    • London and South East England
    • South of England
    • Europe
    • UK & Global
    • Billingshurst
    • West Sussex
    Address
    East Street
    RH14 9DB West Sussex
    United Kingdom
    +44-1403782250 www.raewilkinson.com
