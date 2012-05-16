Established in 2002, Sonnemann Toon Architects have a diverse portfolio
across the healthcare, commercial and residential sectors. Our reputation has been built through projects from loyal repeat clients and via referrals to others. We believe this to be the best testament to both the quality of our service and the success of completed projects.
- Company awards
- AJ Retrofit Awards 2021
- UK Property Awards 2021
- Building Better Healthcare Awards 2020
- AJ Retrofit Awards 2019
- Building Better Healthcare Awards 2019
- UK Property Awards 2019
- AJ Retrofit Awards 2018
- BCO Awards 2018
- Building Better Health Awards 2018
- UK Property Awards 2018
- AJ Retrofit Awards 2017
- Building Better Healthcare Awards 2017
- Best of Houzz 2017
- UK Property Awards 2017
- AJ Retrofit Awards 2016
- Best of Houzz 2016
- Build Architecture Awards 2016
- UK Property Awards 2016
- AJ Retrofit Awards 2015
- Build Architecture Awards 2015
- Building Better Healthcare Awards 2015
- SBID International Design Awards 2015
- UK Property Awards 2015
- Building Better Healthcare Awards 2014
- UK Property Awards 2014
- Building Better Healthcare Awards 2012
- Partnership Awards 2012
- RICS Awards 2012
- Building Better Health Awards 2011
- Healthcare Architect of the Year Award 2010
- Building Better Health Awards 2007
- Address
-
3rd Floor, Camelford House, 87-90 Albert Embankment
SE1 7TP London
United Kingdom
+44-2075808881 st-arch.co.uk