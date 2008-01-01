Your browser is out-of-date.

The Stencil Studio Ltd
Online Shops in Uk
    Stencils - Scandinavian Style from The Stencil Studio.
    Stencils for Kids Rooms from The Stencil Studio

    Established in 2008 The Stencil Studio design and laser cut a vast range of reusable wall, and craft stencils for home decor to buy online. Custom stencil cutting services are our speciality, contact our dedicated quotes team for a no-obligation price for your logo stencil, text stencil or business marketing stencil. We supply a beautiful range of packaged stencils for resale, join our growing family of stockists and reap our wholesale program benefits.

    Services
    Online stencil sales. Custom stencils. Wholesale stencils.
    Service areas
    We ship Worldwide and & all across the UK
    Address
    Unit 11 Canal Iron Works, Hope Mill Lane, London Road, Brimscombe, Stroud
    GL5 2SH Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1453731233 www.thestencilstudio.com

    Reviews

    Lorraine Martin
    First attempt at stencilling. If I dont say so myself, turned out not too shabby. Excellent service, quick delivery, will definitely use this company again. Very good quality stencils.
    12 months ago
