Shape Architecture London is a Chartered RIBA Architectural Practice working throughout London and the South-East. We work across the Private Residential, School and Community Sectors. Within each project we seek to create a building that revolves around the principles of space, light and transparency. Our use of colour and materials and the ordering of spaces go further to create buildings that delight our Clients. We have over fifteen years experience of building sustainable low energy buildings. We are a Client focused practice and will tailor our service to suit each clients needs.

Shape Architecture designs buildings across several sectors. These are School and Nursery buildings, Private Residential projects, Community buildings and Apartments. Within each sector we undertake projects of all sizes. It is the diversity in these areas of expertise that ensures we remain creative, innovative and problem solving architects. In turn it is equally apparent that there is no ‘house style’, as each project is an original response to the Client’s brief and the site parameters.

Our private residential projects range from small extensions to large scale basement conversions and complete refurbishment. Common to each project is the exploration of light, space and transparency. New build proposals such as the Devon Eco House highlight the marriage of sustainable building and innovative and creative design.

As architects working throughout London we have projects in all London boroughs ranging from Clapham and Fulham to Westminster and Kensington. Our contemporary approach to design has also been successful when working on listed buildings such as the luxury apartment at theHansom Cab Public House in Kensington

As London based architects working in the Community sector we have completed many buildings in London and throughout the South East. These projects have lent themselves to a sustainable architecture, such as at the Eco Sheds in Hammersmith and Shepherds Bush or at Peacehaven, where a Heat Pump provides most of the building’s energy.

Similarly when working on School or Nursery projects such as the New Early Years building at Anthony Roper Primary school, we are able to explore a sustainable and creative architecture. Here the school building was conceived as a Dragon Fly adjacent to the river Darent, with classrooms below the wings and staff accommodation below the green roof or ‘body’.

We have designed apartment and mixed use architectural projects throughout London. These vary in scale and type from the contextual Blackheath flats to the prominent corner site recently granted planning permission in Herne Hill and the six town houses recently completed in Wandsworth. Many of these projects have concerned listed buildings, been in Conservation Areas or in Green Belt land. Shape Architecture has a track record of successfully obtaining planning permission at sensitive sites.

Many of these projects are also technically complex, such as thenumerous basement conversions in private residential projects or the rubble roof at the Eco Shed. Shape Architecture has a wealth of technical expertise that underpins all our work.

Shape Architecture also has fifteen years of constructing sustainable buildings to draw upon and inform our work. We are able to advise on the simple strategic design issues that are the foundation of a successful sustainable building, on the importance of rigorous detail and the application of renewable technologies, from photovoltaics to heat pumps. All of which is fully integrated into the design of a building.