A1 Lofts and Extensions
Home Builders in Surrey, London
Reviews (13)
    A1 Lofts and Extensions are Award Winning Project Management Service Experts Specializing in Loft Conversions & Extensions in London & Home Counties. www.a1-lofts.co.uk

    A1 have been leading the way for over 17 continuous years and have completed over 3000 Loft Conversions & Extensions. With an enviable reputation for excellence, A1 take care of everything from design to completion, leaving you to enjoy the process! Our extensive portfolio of satisfied clients reflects our dedication in providing a first class service.

    Services
    • Loft conversions
    • Refurbishments & Extensions
    Service areas
    Surrey and London
    Company awards
    • Winners of Houzz 2015 DESIGN AND CUSTOMER SATISFACTION CATEGORY
    • Velux VIP Star Installer of the Year 2013
    • Most Loved Attic & Loft Conversion Business 2012
    • Most Loved Attic & Loft Conversion Business 2011
    • Registered Members of Fairtrade and Trust Mark
    • Standards ISO9001 Accredited
    Address
    A1 Lofts and Extensions, 9 Esher Road
    KT12 4JZ Surrey, London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000192678 www.a1-lofts.co.uk
    A1 Loft & Extensions

    Reviews

    Trinidad Arcos Trinidad Arcos
    We used A1 in 2016 when it was under different ownership. We lost our 10 year guarantee as it went on liquidation. The "new" currently company is still using old testimonials and photos, (including my own) without any consent. I would not trust them for a second. Our roof is leaking, and we are left with no coverage, yet they're still using my info for marketing purposes. If you 're considering the, look carefully at the testimonials on their page, they're all old, and ironically all from customers who are now left without any financial protection over their build.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2016
    Edit
    alex_pounds
    Do not use. These guys liquidated leaving over 40 clients and countless builders and suppliers in terrible positions. They had already started to trade as this new company before doing so with kissing a beat - AVOID AT ALL COSTS!
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    Edit
    horner
    A1 Lofts and Extensions has ceased trading as of 16th Jan 2019. The website and phone number are still active and they are taking calls for new business - saying under new management and directors. But ask yourself do you want work done by a company that less than 2 weeks ago went in Liquidation with £1.7M+ debt and leaving hugh numbers of customers with roofs, backs of houses. Please go else where.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    Edit
    Show all 13 reviews
