Devon interior designer Anna Kalnars bases her architectural/interior design business Infinite Design Devon in the charming estuary town of Kingsbridge, a few miles inland from Salcombe. She offers with great charm and flair a full design service to home owners, developers, hotels and restaurants with special projects in South Devon, Kingsbridge, Salcombe and Dartmouth, and elsewhere.

Recently included in The Telegraph's Best 20 Interior Designers in Britain, Anna is a fully trained interior designer with extensive professional experience in the creative industries. Her up to date practical knowledge and experience in the construction industry, focusing on the beautiful South Hams area, brings a rare quality of creative design combined with technical understanding to her projects.

No matter how big or small the project, Infinite Design Devon can offer help and expertise, whether you just need a few hours of guidance and ideas to get you started and save what can sometimes be costly mistakes, or your project involves a whole-building redesign/refurbishment over many months of site building work. Our aim is to exceed your expectations, and we work in infinite detail to help you ensure that your project is achieved in a cost-effective manner, saving you valuable time and the stress of planning and overseeing it yourself, particularly if you are not always around during the building stages.

Our full membership of the British Institute of Interior Design assures you of our professionalism at all times. We like to work with hand-picked local professional and trades people; and because we are not retailers, we are free to specify the best and most appropriate materials, innovative furnishings and fittings, from anywhere. Infinite Design Devon offers a full range of architectural/interior design services, depending on the project requirements. Our services include:- advice and consultancy; sketch and concept designs; hand-drawn, modelled and CAD 2-D and 3-D visualisations; room and whole-house surveys, floor plans, sections and elevation drawings; product & mood boards; product sourcing and specifications; detailing of furnishings and fittings; electrical layouts and lighting design; decoration schemes; and planting schemes and design of gardens and outside spaces. We have considerable experience of working with other specialists, and we handle local authority planning and building regulations applications, building tenders and schedules of work, and overseeing of projects on site to ensure that the best possible outcome is achieved.

Whether you are a private client, architect or developer, we would be pleased to hear from you. Please contact us via our web pages, by email or telephone.