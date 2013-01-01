More than a name for a practice, Scenario Architecture it is a unique way of thinking, approaching and creating architecture.

We see ourselves as spatial translators, translating requirements, limitations and dreams into spaces to inhabit and live in. Our architecture is unique because it is free from ideas styles and preconceptions; it emerges spontaneously through an analytic design process. We spend considerable amount of time working with our clients to develop their brief, in order to profoundly understand their ways of life and aspirations. This High resolution brief considered in relation to location, sustainability and restrictions such as planning & building regulations, is the only driving force shaping our work. Unbiased by the purely aesthetic, Scenario explores and merges a wide range of innovative materials and digital production techniques with natural and hand crafted fabrication methods Our inspiration comes from pure fascination with the archetypes of dwelling; elusive, organic, beautiful and intangible.