Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors
Online Shops in Harrogate
Reviews (11)
    • Family Home, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors BedroomDressing tables
    Family Home, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Modern living room
    Family Home, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Modern bathroom
    Family Home
    Ibiza Villa, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Mediterranean style pool
    Ibiza Villa, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors BathroomFittings
    Ibiza Villa, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Mediterranean style living room
    Ibiza Villa
    Jam Jar Lights @ LimeLace.co.uk, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Living roomLighting
    Jam Jar Lights @ LimeLace.co.uk, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Living roomLighting
    Jam Jar Lights @ LimeLace.co.uk, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Living roomLighting
    Jam Jar Lights @ LimeLace.co.uk
    Boutique Lamps by Belle & Videre, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Living roomLighting
    Boutique Lamps by Belle & Videre, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Living roomLighting
    Boutique Lamps by Belle & Videre, Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Lime Lace Eclectic Interiors Living roomLighting
    Boutique Lamps by Belle & Videre

    Lime Lace is a inspirational online boutique store offering eclectic home accessories and gifts to customers wanting to create a personalised home environment. We also offer a bespoke interior design service for residential and commercial customers, who are looking to stand apart from the crowd!

    Services
    • Interiors design
    • free home consultation
    • Home Staging
    • event staging
    • new build design consultations.
    Service areas
    Harrogate & North Yorkshire
    Company awards
    • Kalixa Pro Spirit of Small Business Awards—Best Small Business in the North East.
    • Kalixa Pro Outstanding Small Business of the Year Award.
    • Finalist Mumblers’ Mumpreneur of the Year.
    Address
    Hammerain House, Hookstone Avenue
    HG2 8ER Harrogate
    United Kingdom
    +44-1423900522 www.limelace.co.uk

    Reviews

    Kara Tomson
    Love my lamp thanks Lime Lace! 🙏🏼
    3 months ago
    Caroline Lend
    Such a lovely range of wallpapers it was hard to pick, but finally decided on a design after getting some advice from lady at Lime Lace. Thank you for your help.
    4 months ago
    Reah Jones
    Thanks for all your help with my wallpaper order! It looks great in my dressing room. X
    4 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
