We specialise in the design and production of indoor gaming tables and accessories for billiards, snooker, poker, pool and tennis. From initial concept to final construction, delivery and installation, every item is hand-built to the highest craftsmanship whilst our bespoke design service ensures that we can produce a gaming table to meet your most exacting expectation

From imagination to reality

Far more is possible than many people think. Do you need either a snooker, pool, billiard or poker table which, at a touch, converts into a dining table.... a coffee table which rotates into a card table.... or a Gothic design in a baroque Viennese style with a matt black finish?

All and more are possible because we hold one key advantage. Our designers are the same dedicated craftsmen who then make the physical product - this means they bring their intimate understanding of the way the raw materials work right through the whole design-and-build process.

Our people and their passion

We take pride in what we do and we care about how we do it. We use only sustainable woods from renewable sources and we believe in being carbon neutral. It matters to us that the items we create have the 'wow' factor and it matters to us that our customers are genuinely pleased with the tables we make for them.

We build our products to look amazing and draw attention but we also build them to stand the test of time by using top quality materials and traditional techniques from across the world that have been passed down from father to son throughout the ages.

enquiries@designerbilliards.co.uk