Mayfair Design Studio
Furniture & Accessories in London
    • Mayfair Design Studio is dedicated to
    providing some of the world’s most luxurious interior furniture, decoration and accessories.

    In collaboration with carefully selected international designers and artisan manufacturers, our team of interior designers and furniture specialists are here to offer a comprehensive interior design service, committed to delivering exceptional residential and commercial spaces both nationally and internationally.

    With close attention to detail, each project is managed and implemented seamlessly within time frame and budget.

    While also being lead dealers and distributors for many luxury brands, we offer a trade procurement facility for professionals.

    Services
    • Luxury High End Furniture
    • Accessories and Interior Design
    Service areas
    • worldwide
    • London
    • United Kingdom
    • United Arab Emirates
    • russia
    • USA
    • united states
    • Europe
    • UK and Europe
    • Asia
    • australia
    • Canada
    • Italy
    • kuwait
    • Dubai
    • Abu Dhabi
    • Europe and America
    • International
    • Interior Design
    • Architecture
    • furniture
    • luxury
    • high end
    Address
    16 Hay Hill
    W1j 8NY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074997133 www.mayfairdesignstudio.com
